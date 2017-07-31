Sharing the Word for July 31, 2017 – Seventeenth Sunday in Ordinary Time – Year 1

Memorial of Saint Ignatius of Loyola

July 31, 2017

Daily Reading from the USCCB: Matthew 13:31-35

The Kingdom of God is God’s final embrace of all creation to Himself.

Jesus’ mission was to bring about that final destiny that God had for the world. But the mission did not seem to be succeeding. The beginnings of the kingdom seemed insignificant.

Today’s parables teach us that small beginnings are not the last word. The initial growth of the kingdom is small, but its final results impressive. It will be like the final stage of a great plant that starts out as a tiny seed. It will be like a loaf of bread big enough for a hundred people resulting from a tiny bit of yeast.

The Kingdom of God is still growing, still alive, its energy and power still at work today.