Sharing the Word for July 30, 2020

Thursday of the Seventeenth Week in Ordinary Time

July 30, 2020

Daily Reading from the USCCB: Matthew 13:47-53

Jesus describes “the Kingdom of God” as a net thrown into the sea. And as expected, the net catches all kinds of fish that eventually need to be sorted out. This is what happens when the net is pulled ashore and when all humanity faces judgment.

The great social psychiatrist [cultural anthropologist] Margaret Mead once said that “living is like parachuting. You have to do it right the first time.” And we know that there is a time of judgment when all render an account for their lives on earth. At times it does seem like evil in the world has the freedom and power to do anything it wants, causing terrible suffering to innocent and good people.

But in the end all will be judged. There will be no room for excuses or alibis. Those who caused suffering and pain in the lives of others will see their own lives as they really were. It will not be a pretty sight. The good receive their eternal reward. Those who did so much evil on the earth will find themselves in total isolation away from God and from all others.