Sharing the Word for July 29, 2017

Memorial of Saint Martha

July 29, 2017

Daily Reading from the USCCB: Exodus 24:3-8

Moses came down from the mountain and proclaimed all the commandments of the Lord. He then led the people in the acceptance of a covenant with God. This solemn religious action expressed their intent to do everything the Lord had commanded. They were entering an unbreakable new relationship with God.

The twelve stone pillars erected near the altar symbolized that each of the twelve tribes was entering into this covenant and that the covenant was to last throughout the future. The sprinkling of the people and the altar with the blood of the sacrificial victims symbolized the sharing of life between God and the people.

In this event the people said “Yes” to God. They were now one with Him and would remain so forever.