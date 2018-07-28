Sharing the Word for July 28, 2018

Saturday of the Sixteenth Week in Ordinary Time

July 28, 2018

Daily Reading from the USCCB: Matthew 13:24-30

Now comes a series of parables about the kingdom. The kingdom was the main theme of Jesus’ preaching. There are some fifty parables and sayings of Jesus concerned with the kingdom.

The Kingdom of God is a state in which everything has been brought together into the will of God. Everything has become what God intended it to be. When the Kingdom of God has been finally implemented, the Father will be in full control of His creation.

But the Kingdom of God is not yet completed. It’s still growing, still developing, and the mission of Jesus is to promote that growth and development.

Today’s parable and those that follow are about the development of God’s kingdom, a process that is still under way today.