Sharing the Word for July 23, 2019

Tuesday of the Sixteenth Week in Ordinary Time

July 23, 2019

Daily Reading from the USCCB: Exodus 14:21-15:1

God provides still further marvels for the liberation for his people. The Israelites had already experienced Pharaoh’s armies in pursuit of them at the time of the Passover. They had been assured by God that they would be liberated from the Egyptians.

Now the Israelites are threatened by a great flood coming upon them from the sea. However, rather than being overcome by the Egyptian flood, they overcame it–while the Israelites moved forward on dry land.

The Lord saved the Israelites from the sea, and brought them safely out of the danger facing them from the Egyptians. Instead of being destroyed they were rescued. The Lord had shown great power against the Egyptians. His people believed in Him and in His servant Moses.