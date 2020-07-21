Sharing the Word for July 21, 2020

Tuesday of the Sixteenth Week in Ordinary Time

July 21, 2020

Daily Reading from the USCCB: Matthew 12:46-50

Everybody has to be part of a family. Our family determines who and what we are. In today’s reading Jesus seems to reject his natural family in favor of another set of relationships. However, Jesus is not saying that his natural family is unimportant, but that the new community of faith that he is beginning to gather around him is more important and has its own primacy.

It’s this family of faith–this new community–that gives final importance to our lives. Membership in this community is brought about by submission to our heavenly Father. Jesus’ new community has flourished. It’s what we now call the Church. Membership in it is what constitutes our salvation.

How loyal a member of Jesus’ family am I?