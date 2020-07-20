Sharing the Word for July 20, 2020 – Sixteenth Week in Ordinary Time – Year 2

Monday of the Sixteenth Week in Ordinary Time

July 20, 2020

Daily Reading from the USCCB: Matthew 12:38-42

Jesus’ opponents become demanding. “Give us a sign, some cosmic occurrence that will make us believe in you.”

And Jesus refuses. “Signs won’t do you any good because you’re not open to what I have to offer. The Ninevites were open to what Jonah preached. The queen of the south came from afar to receive the wisdom of Solomon. They believed the teaching that God gave them. In me you have a still greater source of wisdom, but it won’t do you any good because you choose not to accept it.”