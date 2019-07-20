Sharing the Word for July 20, 2019

Saturday of the Fifteenth Week in Ordinary Time

July 20, 2019

Daily Reading from the USCCB: Exodus 12:37-42

God finally delivers His people. When Jacob and his family entered Egypt they numbered according to Genesis some 70 men. Now there are some 600,000 men. They had grown and prospered during their years in Egypt.

Moreover the group that left Egypt under Moses’ leadership was not comprised solely of Israelites. There was also a crowd of mixed ancestry. God was extending the gift of liberation beyond His own people. God’s people had been in Egypt for 430 years to the day. God’s planning had been very careful.

God continues to offer deliverance to His people. We don’t always understand how He is at work but we have faith that He is active on our behalf and we are grateful.