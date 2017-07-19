Sharing the Word for July 19, 2017

Wednesday of the Fifteenth Week in Ordinary Time

July 19, 2017

Daily Reading from the USCCB: Exodus 3:1-6, 9-12

Moses is in a foreign land, a fugitive. God appears to him in a burning bush to give him directions for the next stages of his life.

First of all, God identifies Himself. He is the God of Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob. The place where Moses is standing is holy ground and must be treated with reverence. God gives Moses preliminary instructions for what He has in mind for His people. Moses is to lead them out of their Egyptian slavery.

Moses is diffident. “How can I do that?” he asks God. God responds with reassurance. “I will be with you,” He says.

God is with all of us. He leads us where He wants us to go. We need to be responsive to Him.