Sharing the Word for July 18, 2020

Saturday of the Fifteenth Week in Ordinary Time

July 18, 2020

Daily Reading from the USCCB: Matthew 12:14-21

The Pharisees are troubled by Jesus’ words and actions. He has to be eliminated. Jesus responds by laying low. He doesn’t want publicity. He prefers to be the quiet servant of the Lord that Isaiah foretold.

This servant of the Lord will not make a great fuss, or demand attention, or undo every wrong he comes upon. Rather, he will be an agent of the Spirit of God–meek and gentle in the face of hostility. He is concerned with kindness more than with victory. He will extend the loving justice of God even to the Gentiles.

This kind and loving and quiet Jesus is the Jesus who reaches out to us–who wants to bless us with his kindness. How do I respond?