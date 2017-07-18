Sharing the Word for July 18, 2017

Tuesday of the Fifteenth Week in Ordinary Time

July 18, 2017

Daily Reading from the USCCB: Exodus 2:1-15a

God undertakes the rescue of His people from slavery through unlikely means. To begin with, Moses should have been murdered as the other Hebrew males were. Instead he was spirited away because Pharaoh’s daughter took a liking to him and raised him as a kind of house pet. He got off easy.

When he became an adult he took the law into his own hands and became a guerilla warrior–a brigand–defending his Hebrew kinsmen against the power of the Egyptians as opportunities arose. He ended up as a fugitive. His own kin refused to cover for him and he had to flee to another country.

He wasn’t the clean cut idealist that one might have expected God to choose to liberate His people.