Sharing the Word for July 17, 2020

Friday of the Fifteenth Week in Ordinary Time

July 17, 2020

Daily Reading from the USCCB: Matthew 12:1-8

Further opposition to Jesus by the Pharisees. The disciples are picking grain on the Sabbath. That’s tantamount to harvesting. Harvesting on the Sabbath is forbidden. And therefore Jesus’ disciples are not observing the law, and Jesus seems to be approving their non-compliance.

Jesus wipes away their accusations by giving them four answers. One, David did something like what the apostles are doing and so set a precedent for them. Two, the temple priests work on the Sabbath and nobody says they’re doing wrong. Three, human needs like hunger supersede the details of the law. Four, Jesus is the Lord of the Sabbath and can make whatever rules he wants.

It’s easy to judge others, but when we do we may find Jesus judging us in return.