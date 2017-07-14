Sharing the Word for July 15, 2017

Memorial of Saint Bonaventure

July 15, 2017

Daily Reading from the USCCB: Genesis 49:29-32; 50:15-26a

Jacob is dying and wants to make sure that his sons bury him with Abraham and Isaac in Canaan. This would ensure the continuity of the family that God had promised to the ever-faithful Abraham. It would also constitute the beginning of the return of Abraham’s progeny to Canaan, the land promised them by God.

Joseph’s brothers still don’t fully trust Joseph, and elicit from him assurances of protection and prosperity. He makes them promise to take his bones back to Canaan with them when the time comes for the Israelites to return from Egypt.

God’s plans seem to be reaching a conclusion. The Israelites would now grow and prosper, even as God promised Abraham long ago. But God had further plans. He always does.