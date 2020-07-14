Sharing the Word for July 14, 2020

Memorial of Saint Kateri Tekakwitha

July 14, 2020

Daily Reading from the USCCB: Matthew 11:20-24

This next section of Matthew’s Gospel deals with the growing opposition directed toward Jesus and his mission.

The miracles and the teaching of Jesus were intended to lead people to conversion. But whole towns were unresponsive to what Jesus offered. Jesus says they are no better than Tyre and Sidon–pagan cities denounced for their wickedness by the prophets of old. Capernaum, the town where Jesus lived, comes in for special attention. “On judgment day Sodom will fare better than you,” Jesus says. These towns had been offered salvation and they rejected it.

Jesus offers salvation today. The sinfulness of our world indicates that it is still not being accepted by everybody. Jesus calls each one of us to the kingdom. How do I respond?