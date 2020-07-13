Sharing the Word for July 13, 2020 – Fifteenth Week in Ordinary Time – Year 2

Monday of the Fifteenth Week in Ordinary Time

July 13, 2020

Daily Reading from the USCCB: Matthew 10:34-11:1

This passage brings to an end Jesus’ instruction about being an apostle. Jesus makes two points. First of all, being an apostle of Jesus can involve opposition, hostility, and rejection. It can tear families apart. It can demand the giving up of one’s very life. Being an apostle is no small undertaking.

Secondly, being an apostle can involve receptivity, sharing, and togetherness. Apostleship brings people together in the shared vocation of being spokesmen for God. Apostles share the gifts of the Lord with one another. Welcoming a prophet of the Lord means welcoming the Lord who sent the prophet.

Being an apostle then, doesn’t just involve suffering. It also involves sharing the mission and the blessings of the Lord. In what ways am I an apostle?