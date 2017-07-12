Sharing the Word for July 13, 2017

Thursday of the Fourteenth Week in Ordinary Time

July 13, 2017

Daily Reading from the USCCB: Genesis 44:18-21, 23b-29; 45:1-5

Bringing Jacob’s sons into Egypt was not simple. Joseph wanted to be sure that all the brothers came into Egypt with their father, and engages in some subterfuge to see that all of them appear before him.

Finally they are all accounted for. Joseph offers an explanation of what has happened: God had been secretly at work the whole time. To provide safety to Jacob’s family, God had arranged to bring Joseph into Egypt, followed by Jacob’s whole family. “It was for the sake of saving lives,” Joseph says, “that God sent me here, into Egypt, ahead of you.” It was all part of God’s plan to provide for the well-being of His people.

God provides for our well-being, too. We don’t always see how.