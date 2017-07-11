Sharing the Word for July 12, 2017

Wednesday of the Fourteenth Week in Ordinary Time

July 12, 2017

Daily Reading from the USCCB: Genesis 41:55-57; 42:5-7a, 17-24a

Now the story of God’s care for His people is expressed in the story of Joseph.

Jacob has twelve sons. One of them, Joseph, incurs the envy of his brothers, and is sold into slavery in Egypt. He eventually becomes an official in Pharaoh’s court. In time of famine his brothers appear in Egypt to buy food. They are recognized and welcomed in the kingdom of Egypt.

The Joseph narrative shows God as faithful to His promise in saving Jacob’s family by turning the evil they plotted against their brother Joseph into the blessing of their deliverance. The hand of God works not only in visions and dreams but in the seemingly detached decisions of men–sometimes evil–which God weaves into His divine plan.