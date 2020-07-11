Sharing the Word for July 11, 2020

Memorial of Saint Benedict

July 11, 2020

Daily Reading from the USCCB: Matthew 10:24-33

Jesus continues to tell the apostles what their proclamation of the kingdom involves. Their message will not always be gratefully received. Now he tells them that proclaiming the kingdom will be downright dangerous. Jesus will suffer for the kingdom, and so will his disciples.

Yet danger and fear and hostility should not be the determining elements of the disciples’ ministry. Just as Jesus will survive the persecution that he must endure, so also will his disciples. The smallest detail of their lives will be under his protection. He assures them that they don’t need to be afraid of anything.

The message of the kingdom still elicits hostility today. And Jesus still promises us his protection. We don’t need to be afraid of anything either.