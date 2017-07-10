Sharing the Word for July 11, 2017

Memorial of Saint Benedict

July 11, 2017

Daily Reading from the USCCB: Genesis 32:23-33

Jacob had been far from home seeking a wife. He had found two appropriate wives and was now on his way back to his homeland, where his elder twin brother Esau awaited him. He put his wives and possessions in a safe position and waited alone for his hostile brother.

During the night a mysterious stranger appeared and began to wrestle with Jacob. Eventually Jacob overcame the man, a messenger of the Lord. The Lord’s messenger gives Jacob a new name–Israel–which he would bear from then on.

He who up to this point was known mainly as an able deceiver, is now given a name that shows that he was to be the ancestor of God’s chosen race, Israel. God’s plans are moving forward.