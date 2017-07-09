Sharing the Word for July 10, 2017 – Fourteenth Week in Ordinary Time – Year 1

Monday of the Fourteenth Week in Ordinary Time

July 10, 2017

Daily Reading from the USCCB: Genesis 28:10-22

Jacob has been sent by his father Isaac, to seek a suitable wife.

In his travels, God manifests himself to Jacob as he had to Abraham. In a dream God promises to make Jacob the father of a great people, as He had promised to Abraham. In effect, God is renewing to Jacob the promises that He had made to Abraham. His plans move forward to fulfillment.

God reaches out to us, also. He makes us part of His plans for His people. It is not because of our goodness, but simply because of God’s providential choice. It is up to us to respond to God’s initiative.

Lord, make us what you want us to be. Make us grateful for our participation in your people.