Bible open to the Psalms

Sharing the Word for January 9, 2020

Thursday After Epiphany

January 9, 2020

Daily Reading from the USCCB: Luke 4:14-22

 

This reading from Luke gives us still another perspective on Jesus. We see Him on His home terrain telling His friends and neighbors who He really is. He is the spokesman promised by God to bring freedom and vision to God’s people.

Jesus lived in reference to another world. He spoke often of His heavenly Father, and of a relationship with Him that others did not share. He was oriented to a heavenly kingdom that even His most religious contemporaries did not share.

Jesus’ followers might become participants in this heavenly world of His. It would not be as a result of their own efforts though, but as a gift of Jesus bringing them to share His own heavenly anointing from the Lord.

