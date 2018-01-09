Sharing the Word for January 9, 2018 – First Week in Ordinary Time – Year 2

Tuesday of the First Week in Ordinary Time

January 9, 2018

Daily Reading from the USCCB: 1 Samuel 1:9-20

During this liturgical year we have been reflecting on the responsorial psalms. Now we begin a series of reflections on the Scripture readings for Ordinary Time which were not called for by the liturgy of previous years.

The books of Samuel comprise the history of about a century, describing the close of the age of the Judges to the beginnings of monarchy under Saul and David. It is centered on the persons of Samuel, Saul, and David.

Today’s reading recounts the birth of Samuel, last of the Judges. It teaches that the history of God’s people is not a matter of chance or of some cosmic process, but of the will and direction of the Lord–the same Lord who works in the world today.