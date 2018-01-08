Sharing the Word for January 8, 2018

The Baptism of the Lord

January 8, 2018

Daily Reading from the USCCB: Isaiah 42:1-4, 6-7

Today we celebrate the Baptism of the Lord. Generally the Baptism of the Lord is observed on the Sunday after January sixth, but because of the particularities of this year’s calendar, it’s observed on the Monday after Epiphany.

The Baptism of the Lord is more than the commemoration of Jesus’ baptism by His cousin, John. It also marks the beginning of Jesus’ public ministry. He is now an official agent of the Father in the Father’s work.

The reading from Isaiah speaks of this. The Father says that He has put His Spirit on His representative. He is to be a light for the nations, a liberator from darkness.

The public ministry of Jesus continues today. We offer it our welcome.