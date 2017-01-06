Sharing the Word for January 7, 2017

Weekday in the Christmas Season

January 07, 2017

This psalm is an invitation to glorify the Lord in song with gladness, joy, and praise.

The Lord loves us and sees that harm does not befall us.

The Lord takes delight in us and invites us to take delight in Him.

These are noble sentiments with which to lead up to the close of the first season of the Church’s year.

We are to be glad in God. We are to praise Him and sing to Him and rejoice in His glory and let high praises of Him be in our throats. This is where we find our fulfillment and our worth. This is where God finds joyfulness in us.

The Lord takes delight in His people. The Lord takes delight in me. Alleluia!