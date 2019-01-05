Sharing the Word for January 5, 2019

Memorial of Saint John Neumann

January 5, 2019

How does God want us to approach Him? With joyfulness and with gladness. He wants us to sing joyfully in His presence. He wants us to acknowledge that He is our Lord–our shepherd who looks after us with care.

The Lord wants us to come close to Him with praise and thanksgiving. He wants us to bless His name–to proclaim His goodness to us. The Lord wants us to remember that He is good and kind and faithful–not just to us here and now, but to all generations.

All this is what God wants us to be aware of as we stand in His presence at the end of this Christmas season. He wants us to cry out to Him with joy.