Sharing the Word for January 4, 2017

Memorial of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton

January 04, 2017

Daily Reading from the USCCB: Psalm 98:1, 7-8, 9

One more time! The psalm that has called us in recent days to rejoice in God’s salvation and that invites us to be joyful in song to the Lord today calls us to proclaim the splendor of God’s creation.

The psalm calls us to be mindful of the sea and all that fills it. All the world’s manifold creatures are called to resound with praise to the Lord. The rivers offer their applause. The mountains join with them in joy before the Lord.

God will exercise His loving providence for us. He will rule the world and all its peoples with justice.

God loves what He has created and wants to rejoice in it with us. He wants us all to experience His saving power.