Sharing the Word for January 31, 2020

Memorial of Saint John Bosco

January 31, 2020

Daily Reading from the USCCB: Mark 4:26-34

As this series of parables draws to conclusion we hear more about planting and growing. These parables deal with the nature of the seed. The seed–the promise of the kingdom–has its own vitality. It doesn’t require any human intervention to come to harvest. What is required is letting the seed bring to fulfillment the potential that God has put into it. The farmer allows the seed to grow to its natural conclusion.

It’s the same with the mustard seed. If we let it alone it will reach a magnitude that its initial smallness would not have suggested.

Each of us is a place where God’s word grows. Each of us must let the energy of Jesus’ teaching grow in us unimpeded.