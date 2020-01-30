Sharing the Word for January 30, 2020

Thursday of the Third Week in Ordinary Time

January 30, 2020

Daily Reading from the USCCB: Mark 4:21-25

Jesus continues to speak in parables. These two little similes seem to presuppose a fruitful encounter with Jesus’ teaching that has already occurred.

But that’s not enough. The gifts we have received from Jesus need to be shared with others. That’s what they are for–like a lamp whose purpose is to give light to others. And our sharing should be generous. The more we have been given, the more we are expected to give to others. If we are unwilling to give to others, even what we have from the Lord may be taken from us.

Discipleship is about sharing and about generosity. Just as the Lord gives–and gives without stinting–so He expects His followers to do.