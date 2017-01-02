Sharing the Word for January 3, 2017

Weekday in the Christmas Season

January 03, 2017

Daily Reading from the USCCB: Psalm 98:1, 3cd-4, 5-6

An appropriate response from us to God’s initiative of salvation is music.

God wants to hear us celebrating what He does for us expressed in the melodiousness of song. Sing out, our poem says. God wants to hear the joyfulness of harps and trumpets and horns!

The theme of the music is to be God’s wondrous deeds, the victory of His loving care for us throughout the world. It’s not just a select few that God addresses with the power of His salvation. It’s the whole world. “All the ends of the earth have seen the saving power of God.”

Music is especially appropriate from the people of God during the Christmas season. “Good Christian Friends, Rejoice”; “Gloria in Excelsis Deo”; “Joy to the World.”