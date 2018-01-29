Sharing the Word for January 29, 2018 – Fourth Week in Ordinary Time – Year 2

Monday of the Fourth Week in Ordinary Time

January 29, 2018

Daily Reading from the USCCB: 2 Samuel 15:13-14, 30; 16:5-13

After David had adulterously taken Bathsheba for his wife, God told David through the prophet Nathan that the sword would never depart from his house and that He–God–would bring evil to David out of his own house because of his sinfulness.

Now that prophecy is beginning to be fulfilled. David’s son Absalom rises in rebellion against his father, and forces him and his loyal followers to flee from Jerusalem. In addition, ordinary citizens, people who owed respect to David, began to revile him, perhaps David says, at God’s bidding.

We can’t always identify in detail the results of our sinfulness, but our sinfulness does have its effects in our lives. That’s why it is always appropriate for us to pray for God’s mercy.