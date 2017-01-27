Sharing the Word for January 28, 2017

Memorial of Saint Thomas Aquinas

January 28, 2017

Daily Reading from the USCCB: Hebrews 11:1-2, 8-19

The author has told his readers that they must remain faithful to attain life in Christ.

Now he teaches them about faith. Faith provides the conviction that what they hope for really exists. It sustains hope when the goals hoped for are not visible.

Next a series of examples of their ancestors in faith, people whose faith enabled them to look forward with confidence to the fulfillment of God’s promises.

Chief of these is Abraham, called into a foreign land and given the ability to found a family despite his age. His faithfulness made him willing to sacrifice his son, the foundation on which his future family rested. Abraham is a hero of faith.

How strong is my faith? What do I look forward to?