Sharing the Word for January 27, 2017

Friday of the Third Week in Ordinary Time

January 27, 2017

Daily Reading from the USCCB: Hebrews 10:32-39

The addressees of this letter were Jewish converts to Christianity. Because of what they have had to endure, they find themselves homesick for their ancient Jewish religion and its practices. They are tempted to revert to what they had previously found so comforting. The author has been showing them the differences between Christian and Jewish worship and how salvation in Christ is superior to what they had been practicing before.

Now he offers them extended encouragement to reassure them in their wavering. All they have endured will have been for nothing if they do not remain faithful now. He calls them to endurance and promises them that ongoing faithfulness to Christ will bring them life.

How faithful am I to Christ’s participation in my life?