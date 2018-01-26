Sharing the Word for January 26, 2018

Memorial of Saints Timothy and Titus

January 26, 2018

Daily Reading from the USCCB: Titus 1:1-5

Today we celebrate the memorial of Timothy and Titus, fellow workers and friends of St. Paul. Each was the recipient of at least one letter from St. Paul preserved in the New Testament.

The Lectionary provides two first readings for today from which the celebrant chooses. One is the beginning of the First Letter to Timothy, the other the beginning of the Letter to Titus.

The Letter to Titus begins with a solemn review of the works of God for the salvation of humankind. Paul has been entrusted with the proclamation of this salvation. Titus shares in this common faith.

All of us share in the call to salvation in Jesus. All of us are invited to share grace and peace from the Father.