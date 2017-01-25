Sharing the Word for January 26, 2017

Memorial of Saints Timothy and Titus

January 26, 2017

Daily Reading from the USCCB: 2 Timothy 1:1-8

Today we celebrate the memorial of Saints Timothy and Titus, fellow workers with St. Paul, but also his friends.

In the opening of Paul’s Second Letter to Timothy read today, Paul speaks of Timothy as his dear child. He misses being with Timothy. He looks forward to seeing him again. He mentions Timothy’s mother and grandmother. He urges Timothy to be faithful in bearing witness to the gospel. The relationship between Paul and Timothy is filled with friendship.

There was a similar relationship with Titus.

Today’s feast offers an opportunity to renew our awareness of our friends in the Lord. The encouragement and support we receive from them are an important element in our service of the Lord. Thanks be to God for our friends.