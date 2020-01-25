Sharing the Word for January 25, 2020

Feast of the Conversion of Saint Paul

January 25, 2020

Daily Reading from the USCCB: Mark 16:15-18

Today the Feast of the Conversion of St. Paul takes precedence over the readings from the Gospel of Mark. Nonetheless, the Gospel for today happens to be from Mark 16. Jesus, risen from the dead, is giving their agenda to His apostles. “Go to the whole world. Announce the gospel. Expect wonders to accompany those who believe you.”

This would be the agenda for St. Paul, too. His gospel calling came later than that of the Twelve, but it was essentially the same. The Acts of the Apostles gives us an account of Paul’s apostolic adventures. They weren’t effortless, but they were the will of Christ.

Apostles of today carry out that same agenda. Christ’s basic evangelical enterprise is still going on.