Sharing the Word for January 25, 2017

Feast of the Conversion of Saint Paul

January 25, 2017

Daily Reading from the USCCB: Acts 22:3-16

Today the Church celebrates the conversion of St. Paul. Our first reading shows us Paul under arrest by the Romans in Jerusalem. He uses the occasion to give the crowd an account of himself and of his relationship with Jesus. He presents himself, first, as a devout Jew and a zealous persecutor of the Christians. He then goes on to describe how he encountered Jesus in a vision and how he was sent to proclaim to the Gentiles the word of salvation in Jesus.

We, too, have been called by Jesus to be messengers of the salvation that He brings. Our call has not come through visions and voices, but from the will of the Lord nonetheless. It is a call we dare not neglect.