Sharing the Word for January 24, 2018

Memorial of Saint Francis de Sales

January 24, 2018

Daily Reading from the USCCB: Mark 4:1-20

Mark now gives us some parables–stories intended to raise a question or teach a lesson. The first is the parable of the sower and the seed.

The same seed is sown everywhere. The outcomes vary. When the seed falls on really good ground, the results are spectacular.

Jesus explains to His disciples that the seed represents “the word,” that is, His teaching. The outcome of the planting does not depend on the quality of the seed, which is the same everywhere, but on the medium in which the seed is received.

God’s word is still being sown today. Its fruitfulness depends on where it is planted. The parable invites us to ask ourselves what kind of soil we provide for God’s word.