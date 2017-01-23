Sharing the Word for January 24, 2017

Memorial of Saint Francis de Sales

January 24, 2017

Daily Reading from the USCCB: Mark 3:31-35

More crowds. They are listening to Jesus when some members of Jesus’ family arrive who said they would like to see Him.

Jesus doesn’t reject His relatives or say that they are not important or not worthy of His love and attention. He simply says that there are other people in His life who are more important than these blood relatives. They are those who are dedicated to learning and doing the will of God.

We are all called to have priorities. Some persons are more important to us than others. Certainly we must love and reverence our relatives. But knowing and loving God takes precedence over knowing and loving our relatives simply because God is more important than they.