Sharing the Word for January 23, 2020

Thursday of the Second Week in Ordinary Time

January 23, 2020

Daily Reading from the USCCB: Mark 3:7-12

The scribes and Pharisees recede to the background for a while and we see another recurrent participant in the Gospels: the crowd.

Over and over again Jesus was surrounded by crowds. They came from all over. They almost overwhelmed Jesus. He had to seek refuge in a boat. There were unclean spirits too, who cried out, “You are the Son of God!” He made them be quiet. He didn’t want the unclean spirits to give people wrong ideas about His identity.

Jesus wanted to be known for what He really was–not for what unclean spirits thought He was.