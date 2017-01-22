Sharing the Word for January 23, 2017 – Third Week in Ordinary Time – Year 1

Monday of the Third Week in Ordinary Time

January 23, 2017

Daily Reading from the USCCB: Hebrews 9:15, 24-28

It wasn’t necessary for Christ to offer His sacrifice repeatedly like the high priest did. Jesus’ one sacrifice took away the sins of all the world forever.

Jesus will come at the end of time, not to offer a new sacrifice for sin but to bring final salvation to the world on the basis of the sacrifice of Himself that He has already performed.

Jesus has already died for the sins of the world. No further sacrifice on His part is called for.

The Hebrews to whom this letter is directed were mistaken if they thought that the new covenant called for ongoing sacrifices like the sacrifices of the Jerusalem temple. The self-offering of Christ was sacrifice enough for all the world, for all time.