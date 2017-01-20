Sharing the Word for January 21, 2017

Memorial of Saint Agnes

January 21, 2017

Daily Reading from the USCCB: Hebrews 9:2-3, 11-14

Jesus represents a new covenant, but also a new tabernacle, a new kind of sacrifice.

The old law involves a created, physical tabernacle that was built according to the pattern that God described for Moses. In this tabernacle bloody sacrifices are offered regularly, sacrifices of goats and calves and bulls. These sacrifices confer ritual purification, and they need to be repeated often.

Jesus’ tabernacle is different. It is not something made with hands, but is the eternal tabernacle of heaven. Here Jesus offers Himself to the Father, a once-and-for-all offering that brings about not ritual cleansing but a cleansing of consciences and eternal redemption.

The eternal self-gift of Christ continues still today. We are called to offer our thanks for it.