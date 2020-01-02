Advent wreath with Nativity scene and 4 lit candles.

Sharing the Word for January 2, 2020

Post by

Memorial of Saints Basil and Gregory Nazianzen

January 2, 2020

Daily Reading from the USCCB: Psalm 98:1, 2-3ab, 3cd-4

 

Another responsorial psalm that calls for repetition. We’ll be hearing this one no less than three times this week. The Church’s liturgy wants to make sure that we get God’s message.

And what is the message? That God is the Lord of salvation, that God makes His salvation known all over the earth, that His kindness and faithfulness are ongoing. God’s determination to bring His people to salvation–that is to ultimate unending validation and worth, never lessens. It’s always active, always in force.

Our response to that is to acknowledge God’s goodness and the universality of His love for us. Salvation isn’t just for a few. It’s aimed at all creation. “All the ends of the earth have seen the saving power of God.”

