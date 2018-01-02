Sharing the Word for January 2, 2018 – Christmas Weekdays – Year 2

Memorial of Saints Basil the Great and Gregory Nazianzen

Daily Reading from the USCCB: John 1:19-28

In the reading from the Prologue to the Gospel of John, the Evangelist outlined the identity of Jesus. Now from that same reading, we learn about the identity of John the Baptist.

John was a well-known preacher. People thought he might be Elijah returned to life, or the great prophet that Moses promised in the Book of Deuteronomy. But John turns all this aside. He is a forerunner of someone more important, he says. His life is essentially relational.

So is ours. Our importance does not lie in what we say or achieve. We are called to be signposts of Christ as the Baptist was. If we don’t lead people to Christ, our life has no meaning.