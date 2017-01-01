Sharing the Word for January 2, 2017 – Year 1

Memorial of Sts. Basil and Gregory Nazianzen

January 02, 2017

Daily Reading from the USCCB: Psalm 98:1, 2-3ab, 3cd-4

Another responsorial psalm that calls for repetition. We’ll be hearing this one no less than three times this week. The Church’s liturgy wants to make sure that we get God’s message.

And what is the message? That God is the Lord of salvation, that God makes His salvation known all over the earth, that His kindness and faithfulness are ongoing. God’s determination to bring His people to salvation, that is, to ultimate unending validation and worth never lessens. It’s always active, always in force.

Our response to that is to acknowledge God’s goodness and the universality of His love for us. Salvation isn’t just for a few. It’s aimed at all creation.

“All the ends of the earth have seen the saving power of God.”