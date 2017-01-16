Sharing the Word for January 17, 2017

Memorial of Saint Anthony the Abbot

January 17, 2017

Daily Reading from the USCCB: Hebrews 6:10-20

Throughout the Letter to the Hebrews the author inserts passages of hope and encouragement for his readers. Today’s reading is one such passage.

His readers should continue to live hopefully, he says, and serve their fellow believers. When God wanted to reassure Abraham about the future that lay in store for him and his descendants, he not only made a promise to him, but swore an oath of faithfulness as well. God bound Himself both by the promise and by the oath.

But since it is not possible for God to be unfaithful, Christians of today should take confidence in God’s lasting generosity. God’s promise and oath are still in force. They offer us an anchor of hope that reaches all the way to heaven.