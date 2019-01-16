Sharing the Word for January 16, 2019

Wednesday of the First Week in Ordinary Time

January 16, 2019

Daily Reading from the USCCB: Hebrews 2:14-18

In this passage the author of Hebrews continues his treatment of the superiority of Christ’s saving action over any action of angels.

Salvation does not come to us through angels, but through Christ’s human flesh and blood. Taking on our human nature enabled Christ to combat the evil that was inherent in humanity, and–through His sharing in human suffering–free mankind from the dominion of the devil.

God worked through the descendants of Abraham, not through angels, to bring about forgiveness for the sins of the people. Jesus was able to help humanity by becoming human himself so that mankind would be released from sin through its own humanity–through the intercession of a priest like themselves.

Thanks be to God for our salvation.