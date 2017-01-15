Sharing the Word for January 16, 2017 – Second Week in Ordinary Time – Year 1

Monday of the Second Week in Ordinary Time

January 16, 2017

Daily Reading from the USCCB: Hebrews 5:1-10

The mention of Jesus as high priest introduces a discussion of priesthood and sacrifice.

The priesthood that the readers of Hebrews are familiar with involves many elements. The priest is chosen from humans and represents them in the sacrifices he offers. He can represent human beings because he shares human weakness. He is called to this office by God’s choice, not his own.

The priesthood of Christ involves similar elements. His priesthood comes from God (“You are my Son”) but in a unique way (“according to the order of Melchizedek”). He shares human weakness in a way that offers salvation.

Christ has been established by God to be our high priest. Learning the implications of that priesthood is a basic element of our Christian faith.