Sharing the Word for January 15, 2019

Tuesday of the First Week in Ordinary Time

January 15, 2019

Daily Reading from the USCCB: Hebrews 2:5-12

According to popular belief in New Testament times, God’s law was entrusted to His people through angels, and the world itself was subject to governance by angels.

To demonstrate the superiority of Jesus to any other source of redemption, the author of Hebrews first deals with the superiority of Jesus’ redemptive action over any intervention by angels.

It wasn’t to angels that God made the world subject, but to a human being–to Jesus. Although Jesus was, during His earthly existence “made lower than the angels,” when His redemptive action was concluded, everything was subject to Him. Through His suffering, Jesus united humanity to Himself, bringing us all into a single brotherhood in the Lord.

It is that unity in Jesus that constitutes our salvation.