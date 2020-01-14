New call-to-action
Sharing the Word header image of open bible with tablet

Sharing the Word for January 14, 2020

Post by

Tuesday of the First Week in Ordinary Time

January 14, 2020

Daily Reading from the USCCB: Mark 1:21-28

 

Jesus teaches as one having authority. He commands unclean spirits and they obey Him. They cannot resist His authority.

If authority is the power to demand a response, and if Jesus is clearly a person with authority, then Jesus has the right to demand a response from the crowd in the synagogue, and a response from us–a response to His teaching, a response to His offer of healing and salvation.

This is not to deny the love and mercy of Jesus. It is rather to emphasize that Jesus is not one to be trifled with or disregarded. It’s no surprise that His fame spread throughout the whole region. Of course, not to respond is itself a response.

Sponsored Ad

More from Franciscan Media

Let Go Sidebar CTA 1

Mystics NEW Sidebar

This is the Life Sidebar 300x250

The Way of Simple Love, St. Therese of Lisieux Gary Caster

Armchair Mystic Sidebar NEW

Wandering and Welcome Sidebar

The Purpose Promise

Wandering and Welcome: Meditations for Finding Peace by Joseph Grant