Sharing the Word for January 14, 2017

Saturday of the First Week in Ordinary Time

January 14, 2017

Daily Reading from the USCCB: Hebrews 4:12-16

Our text has taught us that salvation in Christ is superior to communication from prophets or angels, and that God has promised to bring us through the desert to share in His rest if we are faithful to Him.

What God has revealed or promised constitutes His word, an approach to us on God’s part, whereby the Lord tests us to determine the depth and quality of our faith. It is like a knife that probes our deepest being. It is a light from which nothing is hidden.

The author continues to encourage us to maintain our faithfulness by reminding us that we have an intercessor who knows us and understands us and pleads for us with the Father.

Lord, make us attentive to You.